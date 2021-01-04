*** Two of Michigan's most important recruits in the 2022 class are located in Chicagoland. Both Rivals100 athlete Kaleb Brown and Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris are top overall priorities for the Wolverines next cycle. Brown and Morris are good friends, have talked about playing at the same school together, play on the same club 7v7 team and are very high on Michigan. I spent some time with both last night. Here are some insider nuggets on the dynamic duo.