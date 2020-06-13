The Iowa football team returned to campus this week and after a bumpy first day of meetings, the Hawkeyes have emerged as a tight knit group.

Three Iowa players - Kaevon Merriweather, Keith Duncan, and Ivory Kelly-Martin - spoke with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss their experiences in the program and how things have changed in the past week. Merriweather spoke in-depth about his somewhat controversial twitter post and the message he was trying to send. Kelly-Martin talked about not feeling like players were walking on egg shells in the building and Duncan discussed how close he feels this team is after several emotional meetings.

Watch our video and read a rough transcript of their comments at the link below:

Transcript