BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer caught up with Chicago Marist offensive lineman and Notre Dame commit Pat Coogan to reflect on his pledge to the Irish, pitch to Rocco Spindler and much more.

When you look back on how your recruitment played out and your commitment to Notre Dame, how did it all come together and how did you come to pick the Irish?

Coogan: “Even as a little kid, I wanted to play football at Notre Dame. When I got that opportunity — why would I pass that up? Once I got the offer, I started to dive deep into my recruitment and take things to the next level and see if I wanted to take visits to other schools.

“I liked other colleges and wasn’t just going to throw them away, but I came to the realization that Notre Dame was where I wanted to be and I love the people there and the campus life. The football and academics speak for itself. I jumped on the opportunity.”

Would you have done everything differently in hindsight with your recruiting process?

Coogan: “I wouldn’t change a thing. The recruiting process was awesome for me. With the coronavirus situation, I didn’t know when I could take visits. In March, we were hoping that it would open up in June and obviously that didn’t happen.

“I definitely made the right decision, and I’m glad I committed.”

With every class, there are always commits who recruit other prospects. I feel like you and Blake Fisher are like Batman and Robin. Why do you take it upon yourself to go after all of these guys? It’s not just offensive linemen you’ve been recruiting either.

Coogan: “Honestly, I pride myself on being able to make friends with different types of people. It’s easy to talk to people, and Blake and I get along very well. We have the same personality.

“Football-wise, to win a national championship, you need stud players all over the field. I’m closer to heart with offensive linemen, but Philip Riley was one of the first guys I texted when I committed. Dont’e Thornton Jr., too — to hopefully get some of those guys would be incredible.”