Move over, Chicago Cubs. The "Friendly Confines" of Wrigley Field will play host to Purdue football in 2021.

The Purdue athletic department announced today that the Boilermakers will play Northwestern in Wrigley Field on November 20, 2021, in what is a "home" game for the Wildcats. This confirms a report last Friday by ESPN.com.

According to Northwestern, ticket information for the 2021 matchup at Wrigley Field will be announced at a later date. The only guaranteed access to tickets will be for Northwestern football season ticket holders.

Northwestern was supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020 before the schedules changed due to the pandemic.

Northwestern played Illinois in Wrigley Field in 2010. In that game, the Big Ten required all the action be played toward the west end zone, even though the east end zone (the right-field bleacher wall) was heavily padded.

ESPN College GameDay was there for that 2010 game, which was the first college football game in the venue since 1938.

The iconic Cubs venue was home to the Chicago Bears from 1921-70.

Purdue played Northwestern at Soldier Field in 1931. The Boilermakers also have played football games at Fenway Park (1947 vs. Boston University), the Polo Grounds (1936, 1937, 1938, 1940, 1941 vs. Fordham), Cleveland's Municipal Stadium (1943 vs. Ohio State), Baltimore's Municipal Stadium (1944 vs. Navy) and Yankee Stadium (1932 vs. New York University).

