Batavia (Ill.) senior tight end prospect Drew Iutzwig (6-foot-7, 240 pounds) was drawing increased recruiting attention earlier this fall, but Iutzwig decided this past weekend to end his recruiting process and accepted a preferred walk on offer from the Iowa State Cyclones. Iutzwig discusses his college decision here.

"I've always liked Iowa State a lot and they have been the team to beat for me since they started recruiting me," Iutzwig said. "Iowa State just offers me a chance to play at the highest level of football and earn my way. I just really love the school and it's a great school that has a lot to offer so I accepted a PWO offer."

Iutzwig, who has suffered through various injuries over the past two seasons is now fully healthy and is excited about his decision to play for the Cyclones.

"I'm really excited about Iowa State and how they have been using it's tight ends lately in the offense. Iowa State also is offering me good academic money and Iowa State also offers strong academics. I'm planning to major in computer forensics and they offer my major at Iowa State and it's also a very good program. Iowa State recruited me as a tight end recruit for them."

Iutzwig is also hoping that his injuries are now behind him and is already getting ready to hit the weight room hard this winter.

"The last two years have been frustrating at times with the different injuries, but I'm fully healthy now and I have big plans this off season. I'm going to hit the weight room hard this winter and add more good size and weight.I also want to come into Iowa State ready to play and I need to add more size and strength. I also plan to get a bit quicker and faster this off season."

Drew Iutzwig is verbally committed to Iowa State.

