While Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's day looks clean from a box score standpoint, there's no denying that the Wolverines left plenty on the field on the offensive side of the ball in the 34-27 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

The Wolverines have called the missed opportunities on offense meat on the bone, as there was certainly plenty of that.'

Despite his two-touchdown performance, McCarthy admits that Saturday's performance won't rank high on his all-time memory list when all is said and done.

"I'd definitely say it wasn't my best performance," McCarthy told reporters after the game. "I want some things back that went out there. I was happy with the way we were able to move the ball at times when we needed to respond. That was a good team out there, Maryland has got a great defense, got a great offense. I was happy with the way we responded when some adversity creeped in."

One of the glaring issues that McCarthy faced was the struggles with the deep passing plays. While the Wolverine receivers certainly didn't have any issues getting separation from the Terrapin defensive backs, it appears that McCarthy was throwing the ball just a few yards ahead of the receivers throughout the game.

Even connecting on a handful of those plays would've certainly changed the narrative of the win completely.

McCarthy takes the blame for the passing struggles as he looks ahead to the future.

"I take full responsibility for all those throws that I missed on them," McCarthy said. "My arm felt 110% today. It's been a while since it's felt like that. Just being able to go through practices this week and be able to adjust and dial it back a little bit more is going to be huge."

