As a typical leader would, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy isn't placing the blame for the Wolverines' issues with the deep ball anywhere but on his own shoulders. The reasoning for him is simple, he's the one throwing the ball and he needs to do a better job of getting it there.

While there are more intricacies of a successful deep pass completion, the quarterback allowing his receiver to make a play is one of the more important things that need to happen during a play.

McCarthy is vowing to improve in that regard.

"All the technical stuff (like watching tape) that’s after the game," McCarthy told the media on Tuesday. "Every single time I’ll say it’s on me because they’re getting open, I have to put it on them. So I take 100% blame for all the balls that are missing."

McCarthy reiterated again that the offense has yet to hit its stride this season. He'll know when the offense has done so when it can't be stopped.

Whether the Wolverines get to that point on offense this last in the year could be considered a stretch, McCarthy is fully aware of what a successful deep passing game can do for an offense.

"That’s a huge part of any offense," McCarthy said. "If you’re able to stretch the field like that and get those quick drives, it’s huge. So I feel like once we do hit that stride, it’s definitely going to improve our offense tremendously."