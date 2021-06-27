Bostick makes official visit to Iowa

Wide receiver Jacob Bostick is back home tonight after making his official visit to Iowa over the weekend. For the 6-foot-2, 165-pound Illinois native, it was his second trip to Iowa City this month as he continues to learn more about the Hawkeye football program.

"I had a great weekend at Iowa," said Bostick. "I built some great relationships with the coaches and players and my family had a great time."

Bostick's host for the weekend was wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. who showed him around town and introduced him to several of the other current players at Iowa.

"He was really cool," Bostick said. "I had a great time, vibed with all the players and definitely fit in."

Sitting down with Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, Bostick was able to go over film on the role he would play in Iowa's offense if he decides to join the program in 2022.

"Seeing Coach Copeland again was great," said Bostick. "In our position meeting, he broke down how they see me in their offense. It was a great meeting and cleared up a lot of questions I had. They see me being very versatile in their offense and playing multiple spots potentially."



After completing official visits to Iowa, Illinois, Louisville, and Cincinnati this month, Bostick will now be looking to decide sometime in the near future.

"Moving forward, I plan to decide soon," Bostick said. "No set date in particular quite yet."