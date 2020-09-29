A little over a year ago, Mark Dantonio complained about the NCAA’s decision to deny Western Michigan wide receiver transfer Jayden Reed immediate eligibility at Michigan State.

Now, after sitting out as a redshirt, witnessing a head coaching change at his new school, and an off-season of quarantines and questions, the talented sophomore is completely accepting of the NCAA’s decision of a year ago. In fact, he’s happy it turned out that way.

“I’m glad because it shaped my character,” Reed said during a Zoom press conference on Monday, his first media access with the Michigan State press corps since announcing his transfer to MSU 16 months ago in May of 2019. “It helped me become a better person, it helped me become more patient. It gave me a year to get faster, stronger, focus on myself. I don’t regret it at all, I’m very happy with where I’m at today.”

Reed had 56 catches for 797 yards as a true freshman at Western Michigan in 2018. He was second-team All-Mid America Conference by Pro Football Focus and Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America.

Smart fans should be aware of him as one of the most talented newcomers in the Big Ten Conference for 2020.

Soon after his breakthrough season in Kalamazoo, the former Rivals.com two-star recruit, from Naperville, Ill., sought a bigger stage. Michigan State offered a chance, and familiar faces.

High school teammate and long-time buddy Payton Thorne graduated from Naperville Central a year after Reed. In 2017 at Naperville Central, with Thorne throwing to him, Reed rang up 1,179 yards receiving.

Thorne planned to follow Reed to Western Michigan. Thorne committed to the Broncos, but changed his mind when Michigan State came on strong with a late offer after Thorne’s senior season. Thorne signed with Michigan State in December of 2018.

One month earlier, Reed’s best friend from back home, basketball star Malik Hall, committed to Tom Izzo’s Spartans.

With a standout season at WMU on his resumé, Reed looked to expand his game to the major conference level. East Lansing interested him.

How much did Thorne reach out to Reed at that time? That’s still confidential. Thorne already felt bad about de-committing from WMU. But opportunities are opportunities, and Thorne wanted Reed as a potential receiving target - if Reed wanted the same.

“That gave me a reason (to come to Michigan State),” Reed said of Thorne’s presence in East Lansing. “We go way back, back to middle school, peewee football.

“I was comfortable here. I just felt at home here. That’s really what drove me the most. When you feel it, there’s no other reason. You know it’s real. I was just all-in at that point.”

Soon after Reed announced his plans to transfer from Western Michigan, Reed contacted Michigan State. Dantonio brought him aboard.