Jeremiah Pittman’s recruitment takes off after January Showcase
When I first met Jeremiah Pittman at the EdgyTim/EFT Underclassmen Showcase in Chicago this past January he said the only recruiting interest he had received to that point was a little contact from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news