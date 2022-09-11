Michigan football has their starting quarterback for next week's contest against UConn and it appears that place on the depth chart will be cemented for the near future.

After the Wolverines' 56-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday, Harbaugh confirmed the news during his postgame press conference that J.J. McCarthy is the starter.

A role that was earned, not handed to him.

"We'll start J.J. next week," Harbaugh said. "By merit, he's earned that. By performance, by merit."

Harbaugh had nothing but praise for McCarthy, who finished the game 11-for-12 and threw for 229-yards and 3 touchdowns in the win and clearly outplayed the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster.

He called his performance 'near flawless' and is a major reason why he is going to be the guy for the Wolverines moving forward.

"J.J. had a near flawless performance," Harbaugh said. "11-for-12 and one was dropped. That's tough to do. That's tough to do any day during the week in practice. Had a great game."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram