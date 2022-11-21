Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to make this week as simple as possible for J.J. McCarthy this week.

While the immense pressure of The Game rests squarely on the shoulders of both quarterbacks in this rivalry game, the Wolverines aren't looking to reinvent the wheel when it comes to practice and what the staff will tell their quarterback who is about the make the biggest start of his young career.

Harbaugh's message to McCarthy is clear.

"Have at it," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "It's pretty cool coming off the game that he had. Fourth-quarter comeback, win in the last minute, game-winning drive. That doesn't happen to quarterbacks that often. To be in that situation, first time, and win it, he's got it. Talk about turning water to wine, I think I made that comment back in the summer that he had that ability. Shouldn't drop the snap but drops the snap and goes down on a knee, has a presence before he touches the ball to lift his knee off the ground and pick it up, get out of the pocket and pick up a critical first down. He's got it."

"So glad he's on our team and he's fiercely protective of the team. He's a tremendous teammate. He's got that grit and determination, too, all in to one package. He's a tremendous mix of Jim and Megan McCarthy. A mix of each."

Heading into Columbus is no easy task, which is why the Wolverines haven't done it in over 20 years.

Since the year 2000, to be exact.

Harbaugh is one of a handful of quarterbacks that can boast about beating the Buckeyes in Columbus as a Wolverine. That topic of discussion isn't going to come this week, though.

Again, Harbaugh wants to keep the main thing the main thing this week.

"The things I share with J.J. is just have at it," Harbaugh said. "That's what we'll tell all our players. It's an honor. Tremendous congratulations (to) put yourselves in this position. You paid the price, you've done the work. Now go let it rip, have at it."