Jim Harbaugh updates JJ McCarthy's status: 'Right on schedule'

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not one to discuss injuries openly, especially if the injury isn't one that will sideline the player for the season. It's the competitor in him that doesn't want to reveal any team information his opponents could use against the Wolverines during the season.

However, that won't stop the questions about his players from being asked.

The hot topic coming out of the spring for the Wolverines was the status of rising sophomore JJ McCarthy's throwing shoulder and whether he will be ready for fall camp. While being sidelined for most of the spring and with a very specific rehab plan, McCarthy has said openly that he is currently pain-free when throwing.

Just don't ask Harbaugh to verify that fact, though.

"I think he talked about that the other day, right?" Harbaugh told reporters during Thursday's Michigan College Showcase at Ferris State University. "Probably the best thing—especially asking about somebody else's pain or lack of it, I'll probably let JJ speak for himself with that one."

What he could speak for, though, is whether he expects McCarthy to be competing for the starting quarterback position come fall.

Harbaugh's opinion seems to fit what the general consensus says about McCarthy's rehab process.

Everything is right where it needs to be.

"Every time I ask, that's what he's saying," Harbaugh said. "He's feeling good about it. The beautiful thing about JJ McCarthy is that he's like a kid in the candy store. That's his mentality, that's his attitude. That hasn't changed one bit. If that's any indication, I would say he's probably right on schedule."

