This offseason has been filled with nothing but work for JJ McCarthy.

The Rivals100 quarterback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy split time between Phoenix and Chicago for most of the offseason, training with two of the best private quarterback coaches in the country in Mike Giovando and Greg Holcomb.

Now, McCarthy is back in Chicago full-time until he departs to Florida for his senior season next month. While in the Windy City, McCarthy is making sure to link up with Holcomb for regular sessions.