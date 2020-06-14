JJ McCarthy On Recruiting Top Targets, Expectations For Michigan's Season
This offseason has been filled with nothing but work for JJ McCarthy.
The Rivals100 quarterback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy split time between Phoenix and Chicago for most of the offseason, training with two of the best private quarterback coaches in the country in Mike Giovando and Greg Holcomb.
Now, McCarthy is back in Chicago full-time until he departs to Florida for his senior season next month. While in the Windy City, McCarthy is making sure to link up with Holcomb for regular sessions.
“It’s definitely been a lot more individual work,” McCarthy said. “It’s given me the opportunity to really work on the little stuff going into IMG. He’s helping me out a lot on technique going into the season.”
McCarthy committed to Michigan last year over several major offers and has remained completely solid with the Wolverines.
Unlike most recruits, McCarthy isn’t taking virtual tours or going through the normal process. With his commitment being intact for so long, most of McCarthy’s recent conversations with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels have centered around family.
