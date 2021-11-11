Josiah Miamen enters transfer portal

Tight end Josiah Miamen has entered the transfer portal according to Rivals.com.

A 6-foot-4, 244-pound redshirt sophomore, Miamen has been a third team tight end on the travel roster for the Hawkeyes this season playing behind Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey.

Appearing in four games this year, Miamen has one catch for 22 yards, which came in Iowa's 51-14 win at Maryland.

A Dunlap, IL native, Miamen came to Iowa as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Princeton, Columbia, and Illinois State.

For the Hawkeyes, Miamen's departure leaves only three scholarship tight ends on the roster the rest of the season with Sam LaPorta, Luke Lachey, and Elijah Yelverton, along with walk-ons Bryce Schulte, Tommy Kujawa, Jackson Frericks, Johnny Pascuzzi, and Andrew Lentsch. In the current recruiting class of 2022, Iowa has commitments from two tight ends, Addison Ostrenga and Cael Vanderbush.