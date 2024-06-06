Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

June recruiting push crucial for Illinois, Bielema

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and pay nothing until the opening of Fighting Illini football training camp in August. Click on the promo code below to get started. Enter promo code: ILLINIVISITS. Click HERE for details.

CHAMPAIGN – The Illini were headed in the right direction in coach Bret Bielema’s second season as football coach.

The 7-1 start put the Illini in control of the Big Ten West, after wins over Wyoming, Virginia, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Then the wheels came off.

Losses to Michigan State and Purdue at home bounced the Illini out of a berth into the conference championship game. The slide continued in 2023. The resulting 5-7 record chilled Illini momentum and the arduous climb in the growing footprint of the Big Ten’s coast-to-coast footprint.

Illinois Fighting Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema reacts to a call during the college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 11, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois Fighting Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema reacts to a call during the college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 11, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement