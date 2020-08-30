 Division I coaches can start actively recruiting prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior year
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-30 12:26:44 -0500') }} football

Junior contact day: Ten Wisconsin Badgers targets on offense to watch

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

According to the NCAA recruiting rules, Division I college football coaches can start actively recruiting prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior year.

With the date quickly approaching, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 10 targets on offense without an offer who will likely hear from Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Note: This is not an exclusive list and the UW coaching staff will be in touch with numerous prospects on Sept. 1.

QUARTERBACK

Right now, Wisconsin appears to be all-in on Devin Brown, the lone uncommitted quarterback in the 2022 class with an offer from the Badgers. But there's no doubt position coach Jon Budmayr will be in touch with a handful of signal callers on Tuesday.

Donovan Leary, who currently has scholarships from Boston College, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, among others, had coaches from UW stop by Timber Creek High School in New Jersey during the last evaluation period. From inside the state, Myles Burkett was scheduled to visit Wisconsin in March before college campuses were shut down. The dual-threat prospect is still in search of his first offer.

RUNNING BACK

