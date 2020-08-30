Junior contact day: Ten Wisconsin Badgers targets on offense to watch
According to the NCAA recruiting rules, Division I college football coaches can start actively recruiting prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior year.
With the date quickly approaching, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 10 targets on offense without an offer who will likely hear from Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Note: This is not an exclusive list and the UW coaching staff will be in touch with numerous prospects on Sept. 1.
QUARTERBACK
Right now, Wisconsin appears to be all-in on Devin Brown, the lone uncommitted quarterback in the 2022 class with an offer from the Badgers. But there's no doubt position coach Jon Budmayr will be in touch with a handful of signal callers on Tuesday.
Donovan Leary, who currently has scholarships from Boston College, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, among others, had coaches from UW stop by Timber Creek High School in New Jersey during the last evaluation period. From inside the state, Myles Burkett was scheduled to visit Wisconsin in March before college campuses were shut down. The dual-threat prospect is still in search of his first offer.
RUNNING BACK
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news