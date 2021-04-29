EdgyTim - Justin Fields goes No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears

The next chapter of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ football career will begin with the Chicago Bears, who traded up to select him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields, once considered a surefire top-five pick before seeing his stock slip a bit in the lead-up to the draft, was selected with the 11th pick in the first round on Thursday. As expected, Fields was the first Buckeye off the board.

“There’s definitely been a lot of criticism, but at the end of the day I feel like I know myself, I know how much I put into the game, I know how much I want to be great,” Fields said after being selected. “It just comes a point in time where you have to cut all that criticism out."

The one-time five-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, was long considered the second-best quarterback in his class behind only Trevor Lawrence, but Fields was the fourth quarterback selected on Thursday.

Lawrence, former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance went No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The Bears traded up from the No. 20 overall pick, and also gave up three other picks, including next year's first-rounder, in order to draft Fields.

"I think I fit perfectly," Fields said. "I think if [Chicago head coach Matt Nagy] didn't think I fit well, he wouldn't have traded up. I think just talking to him, getting to know how he communicates with his quarterbacks and his learning style, I think that's gonna make me a better quarterback."