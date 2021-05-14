Justin Time: How Fields will save Nagy and GM Ryan Pace

With the number 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears selected Justin Fields. For many, this was a pretty big surprise, seeing Fields drop this low. Fields was passed over by Clemson's Trevor Lawerence and North Dakota State's Trey Lance, and it put him in Chicago after the Bears moved up. For Chicago, this is a huge pick up and could potentially have its franchise quarterback.

When drafting a franchise quarterback, a lot of the success or failure comes down to the fit. Recently, the Bears have mightily struggled on offense and at the quarterback position. The Bears only averaged 23 points a game which puts them ranked 22nd in the league in scoring. With a stout defense, the Bears are a quarterback away from winning more than 10 games and making a playoff run. How does Fields fit into the Bears offense?

Fields slid in the draft down out of the top-10 but may have ended up in a really good position (Scott Stuart)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy runs a very similar system to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid built his system off the west coast offense, but has implemented spread concepts into it. He has evolved much over the years, but the core offense still sits in the west coast system. Nagy has become much more of a vertical guy in the passing game, which again will benefit both parties.

Nagy has tried to bring a similar philosophy from Kansas City to Chicago, but has failed to find his QB that can run it effectively. This is where Justin Fields enters into the equation, where Nagy believes that he can run his system effectively.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid (USA Today)

The west coast offense was built first to nickel and dime defenses to act as the running game according to legendary San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh. Walsh believed his system was built on precise route running and timing from the QB. Walsh tied together the footwork of the QB based on the route being run, which is used all across football today. Walsh also built footwork around option routes, which Ohio State and Chicago both use. The system has evolved from an under center 5-step attack to a gun oriented 3-step approach. The key similarity is that the pass concepts Walsh used are still well and alive today.

Walsh used many "hi/low" concepts to attack specific defenders. This is very popular in today's game and still being used all across football. For example, the smash concept was used with Walsh and still being used today.

Why the talk of the west coast system? Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has also used many of these same concepts in his passing attack and Fields will be ready. Day may not have run every concept in this system, but there is carryover.

Playing the QB position at Ohio State will prepare guys for the NFL. The beauty of Day's system is that he runs a pro-style attack passing game, and mixes it with a college style run game. This is a very similar style to what Nagy does in Chicago. What separates Reid from Nagy is that he can dress up his concepts but keep his base the same. Day gives his QB's the tools they need to be successful in the NFL. It's up to them once they get there to succeed.

Many of the concepts that Day run (Y-Cross, Spot/Snag, stick, 4 verticals) has carry over with Nagy's system. The 3 concepts Nagy should use with Fields that Day called consistently were Y-Cross, Spot/Snag, and 4 verticals.

One concept both Fields and Nagy have in common is Y-Cross. The diagram above is taken from the Chicago Bears 2018 offensive manual by Bobby Peters. Both Nagy and Fields are very familiar with this concept and can run it at a high level. This concept is a pure progression read and can be a very versatile concept. It can be run as a drop back, off play-action, and used as a shot. If Nagy wants high completion throws, this is a concept he will need to utilize with Fields.

Here is Fields getting to his 3rd read in the progression on Y-cross.

The one difference with Nagy's system is that they use a ton of option routes from the RB position, which I think will also benefit Fields in this system. When Ohio State gets to their vertical passing game, they use option routes from their receivers based on the coverage. The Bears will definitely use option routes from their receivers (as all NFL teams do), but the Bears utilize their RB much more than Fields is accustomed to and like to target the weak side of the field.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0aW4gRmllbGRzIGxvb2tzIGxpa2UgaGUmIzM5O3Mgc3Rhcmlu ZyBhdCBoaXMgcmVjZWl2ZXIgYW5kIGxhdGUgb24gc28gbWFueSB0aHJvd3Mg YmVjYXVzZSBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIHJ1bnMgc28gbWFueSBkYW1uIFdSLXJlYWQg cm91dGVzIGFuZCBoZSBoYXMgdG8gd2FpdCBmb3IgdGhlbSB0byBtYWtlIGEg ZGVjaXNpb24sIHNvbWV0aW1lcyAxNSB5YXJkcyBkb3duIHRoZSBmaWVsZC48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOYXRlIFRpY2UgKEBOYXRlX1RpY2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmF0ZV9UaWNlL3N0YXR1cy8xMzU1MjYxOTE3 NzY2Mzc3NDczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjksIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Nate perfectly states that Fields is more than ready to use option routes in the passing game, and it was almost a weakness for Fields because he had to wait so long. Ohio State gives their receivers a lot of freedom when it comes to dictating routes based on coverage. Utilizing the RB with option routes creates a mismatch with a linebacker (generally). This gives the offense a mismatch advantage, and has the RB use a option route based on the linebackers leverage. Many of the concepts Nagy pairs the RB read or option with Fields and Day used in 2020.

Another concept that will carry over is a 3-step horizontal stretch concept called spot. Spot is a triangle read that isolates the flat player, and creates a horizontal stretch. The spot/snag route combined with a flat route puts the nickel/SLB/Star in a bind. That defender has to commit to either or, and the QB will throw opposite. Day ran this with Fields pretty much every week.

Again, the one key difference with Day and Nagy is that Nagy uses the RB weak in a option route. The RB will use the LB's leverage to determine which route he will run. If the LB is inside, the RB will run an out pattern. If the LB outside of the RB, the RB will run a in breaking route. Nagy will also run the No. 1 WR on a deep out or corner, to get the corner out of the picture. This will create a 1-on-1 opportunity for the QB. This will give Fields many different answers to what defenses will throw at him.

Here is Ohio State running a spot concept on a 3rd-and-6. Backside of spot Day combines it with a double slant quick game. This gives the QB an answer to man or blitz coverage. Fields will be no stranger to having options pre-snap and taking what the defense will give him.

Day here runs the same concept and combines the spot concept with double slants backside. On both of these clips the defense is in bail coverage and gives Fields a zone look. He works the zone side putting the flat player in a bind. Here, the flat player widened with the flat route by Trey Sermon.

Fields and Nagy will both benefit each other using 4 verticals and taking shots. Nagy has evolved more in this fashion but just hasn't had the QB to do it. Fields is one of the best deep ball QB's in this draft and the Bears have to find a way to utilize it. Both Ohio State and Chicago run this concept, which will again be a nice carryover to the NFL. Day was also able to dress this concepts up and use play-action and double moves to gain separation with receivers..

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0aW4gRmllbGRzOiA5Ny42IFBGRiBHcmFkZSBvbiB0YXJnZXRz ICYjMzk7cGFzdCB0aGUgc3RpY2tzJiMzOTsgc2luY2UgMjAxOTxicj48YnI+ MXN0IGFtb25nIDIwMjEgTkZMIERyYWZ0IFFCc/Cfjq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVva2xmYmhzVnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81b2tsZmJo c1Z6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiAoQFBGRikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkYvc3RhdHVzLzEzODY4NjI2NjYwMjc3MDAyMjY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Another concept that will carry over is 4 verticals. This is a concept that most programs will give their WR's options to run based on the look and coverage. This is no different with Day and Ohio State and they gave their WR's a ton of freedom. When it comes to Nagy, He also gives his guys a ton of freedom, and this will be no change for Fields. Now it's just if the Bears can dress it up, and make it easier on Fields.

Off play-action, Ohio State runs a vertical concept that takes advantage of run heavy safeties as Clemson was in 2020. This is just another way that Day is able to dress up his most basic concepts to help his QB.