Wheaton (Ill.) South junior kicker recruit Jack Olsen (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) made a Sunday on campus visit to Miami of Ohio and came away with his first scholarship offer. Olsen takes a few minutes and discusses adding his first offer and much more in this recruiting update.

"It's definitely a big deal to add my first scholarship offer," Olsen said. "I knew that Miami had some interest in me but I was still really surprised to land my first offer from them. "

Olsen, an All State performer in 2018 for the Tigers and head coach Ron Muhitch who also set an IHSA record for making 8 field goals in a game recapped his impressions from Miami of Ohio on Sunday.

"My Mom actually is a graduate of Miami of Ohio so I was already pretty familiar with the school. I really like the campus at Miami and the facilities are new and pretty awesome. I like the fact that the campus isn't too large and that everything is pretty close together. Miami of Ohio also has a top ranked business school and overall it's great to get my first offer from Miami."

Olsen has also drawn steady recruiting attention from a handful of schools so far this month.

"Besides Miami of Ohio I've also been in contact with the coaches from Northwestern, Michigan State and also TCU. Michigan State invited me to come out and visit them and I'm going to visit Michigan State this coming weekend."

Olsen will continue prepare and get ready for his big 2019 senior season.

"I've been just working on my overall conditioning and working on my kicking whenever I can get a chance to kick indoors this winter."

Jack Olsen has a scholarship offer from Miami of Ohio.



