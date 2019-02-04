Excited to announce that I’m 110% committed to continue my academic and football career at EMU! I would like to thank my mother and father and coach @roncoluzzi16 for all the guidance and coaches and teammates at JCA. Thanks @Coach_Creighton @nunez_jay for the amazing opportunity pic.twitter.com/bDTbKCJ74z

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy senior kicker recruit Tony Trabold (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process and gave Eastern Michigan University his verbal commitment and accepted a preferred walk on spot with the Eagles. Trabold discusses his decision here.

"I made an official visit to Eastern Michigan three weeks ago," Trabold said. "I had a great visit to EMU and was just waiting to hear from the EMU coaches and once they called and extended me a preferred walk on roster spot I was all in."

Trabold, who had a very strong senior season for Class 5A state champion Joliet Catholic filled us in on why he decided to commit to Eastern Michigan.

"Eastern Michigan offers my major plus I'll be able to come in and compete right away. on field goals. I felt really comfortable and at home at Eastern Michigan. The coaches and everyone involved with the program were great on my official visit. Everyone made us feel welcomed and a part of the team."

Trabold also looked hard at his options which included scholarship offers.

"Western Illinois offered me a scholarship and I also had some smaller school offers including St. Francis (NAIA). It was hard at first because I already had scholarship on the table but I was waiting to hear from EMU. I decided to be patient and I'm happy that I waited on Eastern Michigan."



So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Trabold?

"Just waiting on schools to figure out if they will offer a kicker or not. I did the work and contacted a ton of schools and just had to wait things out. It all worked out for the best for me and I'm happy and excited about my decision."

Tony Trabold is verbally committed to Eastern Michigan.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today