Kahlil Tate commits to Iowa

Defensive back Kahlil Tate has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Chicago native announced his decision this morning after making an official visit to Iowa City on June 24.

A three-star prospect, Tate chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Illinois, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan.

Overall, Tate is commitment No. 17 for Iowa, joining Kadyn Proctor, Trevor Lauck, Kendrick Raphael, Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, Cannon Leonard, Zach Ortwerth, and Kenneth Merrieweather in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.