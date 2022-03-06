Kahlil Tate makes first visit to Iowa

Defensive back Kahlil Tate was able to make his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. For the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Chicago native, it was a good opportunity to learn more about the Hawkeyes, a team that offered him a scholarship back in January.

"It started with the photo shoot, which was great," said Tate. "Then I got to get a look at the field while eating lunch. I saw the weight room, the position rooms, and the indoor facility. Everything looked really clean."

Tate, who made the trip with high school teammate K'Vion Thunderbird, also had a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff and talk about how they approach the recruiting process.

"I spoke witch Coach Wallace, Coach Parker, and Coach Ferentz," Tate said. "Their message was to be patient and diligent in my recruiting process. They let me know that I am a priority and want me there, but there is no pressure."

Currently, Tate is looking over an offer list that includes Iowa, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Mississippi, Colorado, Missouri, Syracuse, Tennessee, Kansas, Boston College, Louisville, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan.

The next visit for the three-star prospect will be to Wisconsin on Sunday.

As a junior, Tate finished the season with 63 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles on defense along with 451 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns on offense.

See highlights from Tate's junior year at Kenwood High School in the video below.