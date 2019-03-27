Antioch sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and his twin brother sophomore wide receiver Dino Kaliakamnis (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) both decided to give the University of Minnesota verbal commitments today after making an on campus visit to the Home of the Gophers. Both players made the announcement know via each player's Twitter account.

"Minnesota just felt like home right away," Athan Kaliakmanis said moments ago. "I got along great with the coaches at Minnesota. I definitely want to be a part of what Coach (PJ) Fleck is building up there."

Also how important was getting to play alongside his twin brother Dino in college?

"It is very important. Dino and I are so close. I'm just very happy we're spending the rest of our childhood together."