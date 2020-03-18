Les Miles has a reputation for being innovative — and that’s becoming a potential advantage as it pertains to the recruiting landscape.

In spite of the worldwide coronavirus precautions, Kansas will not take its foot off the gas in terms of recruiting. The program will hold a two-day virtual junior day experience for a select group of prospects this week to continue to stay on top of college football’s lifeblood.

Teams across the country have been deliberating about what edges they can gain in the midst of this unforeseen dead period. Dave Shumate, the Jayhawks' Director of Player Personnel, viewed a virtual junior day as a means of using social media to engage prospects while also giving them that "first look" that usually comes with an on-campus visit.

"Any staff in America is communicating with kids, but we branded this ... that was the difference," explained Shumate. "We said, ''Let's brand it as a junior day weekend that we bring to you. We have a creative recruiting staff and everyone chipped in ideas to bring this junior day experience. We added the TikTok Challenge with our coaching staff and we plan to show the nuances of our departments and within our football program that they would see if they were on-campus. We want to stay cutting edge and let them see our faces as if they could come to campus."

On Thursday, the Kansas coaches will participate in a TikTok Challenge while Coach Miles meets individually with prospects through FaceTime. Friday’s festivities include a similar online-based activity to engage the prospects with multiple assistants, members of the football program and Miles to hold critical conversations as if prospects were there.

Some of the virtual activities include online tours of the campus, a close-up look at Kansas' player development department with touches of the academic and athletic resources, as well as slotted meeting times with multiple coaches, including Miles before the event's conclusion.

Expectations for the event aren't commitments. Kansas officials expect to continue forging serious relationships, schedule an official visit and maybe catch a few prospects off-guard with an unexpected revelation or two.

"It's a testament to the good job our staff has done," said Shumate. "We've had conference calls every day. All these visits will be put in a small window now and everyone says Kansas this week, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State then -- or whenever it opens up. The smaller the window the later school starts and we're relationship people, doing a good job of talking to who we want to talk to and hopefully finish in the top three or four or get an official visit.

"They're gonna meet the player development team, the nutritionist and the new strength and conditioning hire that they might not have met, or seen the video and know he's gonna reach out to them. We're bringing it home, and while other prospects could be in a standstill, we're bringing them all the nuances and improving our relationships."

The Jayhawks have invited 25 prospects to this virtual recruiting event and used unique graphics via various social media platforms to hold the event. They are tagging the event with the #KUComesToYou hashtag.