Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park sophomore quarterback recruit Marcus Thaxton (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) has been a key performer in the Class 5A state ranked Mustangs (5-0) strong start this season. Thaxton, who is already holding an FBS scholarship offers checks in and recaps his season, latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We have been just staying focused, working hard and just locked in on one game at a time," Thaxton said. "The game has definitely started to slow down a bit for me this season. I played some last season as a freshman so that helped me get a feel for the varsity, and this year I'm just getting more comfortable with the speed of the game and the offense. I have a lot more confidence this season."

Thaxton also filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I have an offer already from New Mexico State. The coaches from New Mexico State came into school back in May and they watched me throw. After they saw me in school later that day the offered me a scholarship; I've had some interest and some contact with the coaches from Duke, Tennessee and also Iowa. I made a visit to Cincinnati back in April and I really enjoyed that visit. I'm also getting a lot of follows on Twitter from the coaches from Illinois, NIU, Cincinnati and some other schools."

Thaxton, who has thrown for 760 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season for the Mustangs on how his game has improved this season compared to his freshman year.

"Playing 7on7 this winter really helped me when it comes to diagnosing defenses and just being able to better recognize the defense. I also worked really hard this off season on just building a better connection with my receivers.. We spent a lot of time just throwing and running routes and getting a better connection. I also found the weight room this off season and I was able to add more good weight and size. The added weight and strength has made it easier to take hits and my arm strength is also much improved."

Does Thaxton have a dream school?

"I always watched LSU when I was younger so I guess that was a dram school for me. Now it's just hopefully having some college choices and getting to pick the best school for me and just having different options."

Marcus Thaxton has a scholarship offer from New Mexico State.