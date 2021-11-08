Keep an eye on DE Erickson
Aurora (Ill.) Marmion Academy junior defensive end prospect Ivan Erickson (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) was hard to miss in Saturday's Class 5A Round 2 showdown against Nazareth Academy. Erickson was an i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news