Keep an eye on OL Stevens

Wheaton (Ill.) North junior offensive tackle prospect Nathaniel Stevens (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) is still excited about helping lead the Falcons to it's 2021 Class 7A state title this past season. Stevens, who had a very impressive junior season breaks down his season along with his latest recruiting news and more in this latest update.

"I'm still very excited about being a state champion," Stevens said. "We had a parade along with an all school assembly and we have some other events coming up soon. It still feels good to win a state championship and it really started to set in a few days after the state title game. It didn't feel real at first but now everything has settled down and it's an amazing feeling."

Stevens was asked to grade his own performance from the 2021 IHSA football season.

"OverallI felt I played pretty well. I felt good about how I was able to improve my zone blocking along with coming off double teams and my pass blocking improved. I still need to improve my pass blocking and work on improving my footwork. I'm already back in the weight room and working hard on staying in shape this off season."

So have college coaches started to take notice of Stevens this late fall?

"I have had a few college coaches following me on Twitter. I know that one of the coaches from Purdue was in school recently and I'm getting looks from both Western Michigan and also Illinois. I camped last summer at both Illinois and Illinois Wesleyan and I just put my full season video out so hopefully more college coaches will take a look at my season video."

So what is Stevens off-season plans?

"Besides working out for football I also throw shot and discus for the track team so I'll stay busy between training, school work and track season."

Does Stevens have any specific dream school?

"I mean my Mom would love for me to go to Nebraska since she's a big Nebraska fan, but otherwise I don't have any specific dream school."