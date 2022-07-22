Keep an eye on QB Bew Jr. this fall

Joliet (Ill.) West senior athlete prospect Carl Bew Jr. (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) is a talented quarterback who has the physical tools and ability to play several different positions at the next level. Bew Jr., who started his career at Joliet Central and is now playing for rival Joliet West this coming season breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"My summer has been going great and I love playing for my new school and my new teammates," Bew Jr. said. "We really have started to click as a team and I knew a lot of these guys already going back to playing with them and against them in grade school."

Bew Jr. filled us in on his recruiting process this summer.

"Northern Illinois was in school back in the spring and I also camped this summer at NIU. .Drake is another school that has been showing some interest in me going back to the spring. I''m also hearing from several smaller level schools and I'm going to make a visit soon to Loras College (D3) in Iowa. I'm also hearing from some different level schools. The college coaches have all said they want to see some of my senior season video this fall."

Bew Jr. is also staying focused on his team camp this summer and preparing for the 2022 football season.

"The team camp has been a big focus for me this summer. It's been going good and at first it was rough in the beginning just getting used to a new offense and a new system and players, but it's all coming together now. It's really been all about trusting the process and Coach (Dan) Tito has been great helping me along."

So how has Bew Jr. game improved this off season?

"My overall footwork is much improved and I also worked on improving my play in the pocket. I want to be able to show college coaches I can make plays both inside and outside of the pocket at anytime. Adding more good weight and strength has also been a big focus for me and I'm much stronger this summer and I'll be able to handle the punishment of playing the quarterback position much better this season."

So what will a college get in Carl Bew Jr. and what dies he bring to a potential program?

"I feel that I'm a selfless player and that I'll do anything for my teammates and my team. I want my teammates to want more than just the standard and I'll work as hard as I can to help my teammates succeed."



