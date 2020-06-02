Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South senior quarterback prospect Luke Leongas (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) is a highly productive signal caller and no question is a name to watch this summer and into the 2020 season. Leongas checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here. .

"We finished school for the year a few weeks ago and now I'm just looking forward to summer," Leongas said. "I'm waiting like everyone else on the IHSA to decide when we can go back and start working towards the season."

Leongas filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with just about every Ivy League schools along with several of the Pioneer League schools. Harvard and Dartmouth have been in contact the most so far from the Ivy League schools. I've also been in touch with several MAC schools. The feedback from the schools has been pretty positive. The coaches all planned to see me throw in person this spring and then they also wanted me to camp with them this summer. Sadly everything was cancelled this spring along with the camps this summer. I'm planning to put together a combine style workout video that I'm going to send to the different college coaches."

Leongas, who had to deal with various injuries last season is back healthy and filled us in on what his focus has been this off season.

"I had an injury last year in summer camp and came back and played in Week 1 but I re-injured it so I missed a few more weeks. I came back in Week 4 and played the rest of the season. I've been focused on just getting stronger. I also want to show my running ability this season because I feel that's a big part of my overall game. I've also worked on improving my deep ball."

Leongas in the meantime will keep working and getting ready to get back to work with his teammates.

"I'm really excited for my senior season. We will have a lot of depth back at wide receiver and everyone has been working hard. We've been doing several Zoom calls and having workout competitions online as a team. I'm still throwing with a few of my receivers along with just making sure the underclassmen are getting it and helping them learn the offense."

