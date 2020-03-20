Princeton (Ill.) junior running back/outside linebacker prospect Ronde Worrels (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) is a standout two way starter for the Tigers last season and Worrels has begun to draw more and more recruiting attention this winter. Worrels checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"So far it's been sorta boring," Worrles said when asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and it's impact. "Starting next week we will have school online so I'm just trying to stay busy, work out and try to get things done."

Worrels filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I would say that NIU has been the most interested in me. I've been able to visit NIU a few times now including a game day visit last season plus I went to an NIU Junior Day a month or so ago. I also went to Illinois for a game day visit last season along with Western Michigan and I also went to a Junior Day at SIU. I'm also in touch with the coaches from Indiana State plus some of the Ivy League schools like Harvard, Yale and Columbia."

Worrels is also drawing recruiting attention at both running back and also linebacker.

"Position wise it's been mixed from the college coaches. Some schools like me as a running back, while some others like me more at linebacker. The position really isn't a factor for me at all. I just want to play and I'll play anywhere I can to help the team."

Worrels, who is running track this spring for Princeton filled us in on what part of his game he's working on to improve this off season.

"I've been working on improving my lateral speed along with just improving my overall flexibility. Track always helps with my speed but just being more flexible is a big focus these days."

Does Worrels have a dream school?

"I used to be a huge LSU fan growing up. I love watching SEC football and the overall atmosphere at LSU with Coach Les Miles was great."

