EdgyTim - Keep an eye on TE Cirrincione

South Elgin (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Anthony Cirrincione (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) is one of several names in the Class of 2021 who was expected to have a big spring and summer evaluation period before COVID19 shut down the entire camp circuit. Keep an eye on Another Cirrincione this coming season and get to know this name to watch here.

"I have scholarship offer so far from both Morehead State (D2) and also Missouri S&T (D2)," Cirrincione said. "I've also been in contact with several different college coaches and just working out this summer and getting ready for the season."

Cirrincione filled us in on his summer recruiting news.

"Besides the two schools who have offered me I'm also in contact with the coaches from Toledo, NIU, Illinois. Minnesota, Western Michigan, Valparaiso, Augustana in South Dakota plus Minnesota Duluth, University of Indianapolis and a few other schools. The feedback from the college coaches has been that they all wanted to see me in person and at a camp this summer. I'm still planning to camp this summer at the FBU camp in Florida along with the Rise and Fire camp in late July. I was able to camp earlier this summer at the FBU camp in Texas and it went well and it was also a lot of fun. It was a shells only camp and it was just good to get out and compete again

Cirrincione is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We have been in team conditioning all last week and it was just good to be back working with the team. Everyone has been working hard this off season. We graduated a big senior class but between my class and the younger classes we will be strong again this year."

So what part of his game has Cirrincione been working to improve this off season?

"A big part of my focus has been just working on my route running and explosiveness off the line. I think people will see a much different and a much better player in me this coming season. I can't wait for the season to get here."

Anthony Cirrincione has scholarship offers from Morehead State and Missouri S&T.