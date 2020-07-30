EdgyTim - Keep an eye on WR Capek

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick senior wide receiver prospect Jonas Capek (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) was impressive at last week's Rise and Fire Camp in Glen Ellyn. Capek will no doubt be a name to watch for the Friars this coming spring and get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2021 here.

"Rise and Fire camp was a good camp," Capek said. "I went to Rise and Fire two years ago and it was a strong camp back then. I was impressed this year at how many good players came to the camp this year. They also found a way to get us all a ton of reps which isn't always the case at camps."

Capek filled us in on his summer recruiting news.

"I have been drawing interest from some schools such as Yale, Dartmouth, Harvard and other Ivy League schools and I was planning to camp this summer at Yale, Dartmouth and Harvard but they all ended up being cancelled. I did camp already this summer at Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA) and that camp went well. I've also been in contact with several D3 schools like St. Oalf, Lake Forest, University of Dubuque, Augustana and some others this summer."

Capek also discussed what part of his game he's been focused on improving this off season.

"I thought that last season I was a solid receiver and made some catches, but yards after the catch needed some work. I've been really focused on my explosion and being able to just get into a higher few gears downfield. I've been able to also add good weight and I'm up to 185 pounds this summer. I've gotten faster, stronger and my overall stamina is much improved."

While the 2020 season has now been pushed back to the spring of 2021, Capek is still excited about the Friars chances next season.

"I've been trying to be a better leader for my team this summer. I've been working out together with some of the younger guys and I'm just trying to be a positive example for them. We played so many younger guys last year and now we need to be able to finish out those close games we didn't finish last season. We have a real chance at having a huge season."

