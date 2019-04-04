Evanston (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Zach Henderson (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) wasn't a well known name heading into this spring, but Henderson has been impressive at various camps and 7on7 events and is no question a name to watch. Get to know this latest name in the growing Class of 2020 here.

"I've been just getting out to events and camps trying to show people what I can do," Henderson said. "I'm playing 7on7 with EFT along with just working out and lifting with my team and getting ready for the season."

Henderson recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Penn, Valparaiso, Davidson, Lindenwood, Denison plus a few more schools. I haven't been able to make any college visits yet but I'm planning to go visit Penn sometime this summer. I'm also planning to attend some college camps this summer."

Henderson discussed what he's working on to improve his game this spring.

"I want to improve just getting off the line of scrimmage faster along with getting stronger. I feel that I have pretty good speed and agility along with good hands and endurance but I'm also always working on improving everything in my game."

Henderson, who is considering majoring in Meteorology has been interested in the weather and storms going back to when he was just a little kid.

"If there was a storm coming in I would go outside with my Dad and watch the storm roll in. Ever since then I've always got into weather."