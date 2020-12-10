EdgyTim - Keep an eye on WR Ransom

Evanston (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Kanau Ransom (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) took part in the recently held Boom Best of the Best showcase in Crown Point, Indiana and had a strong showing. Ransom recaps his camp performance and more in this recruiting update. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"The Boom showcase was a cool camp," Ransom said. "Overall I thought I did ok at the camp. I would have liked more reps but the overall competition level as pretty high and it was good to go against some of the top kids in the area."

So which schools have reached out to Ransom so far this fall?

"I've had interest from a few schools. Ball State was actually in school before all of the COVID closed everything down. I've also been in contact with the coaches from South Dakota, North Dakota plus Illinois State has started to follow me on Twitter. I don't really have a dream school to be honest. I like watching Clemson and Ohio State on TV but my dream is that I just want to play football in college."

Ransom, who also plays basketball for the Wildkits is now missing his second sports season due to COVID restrictions this late fall.

"I missed football season early in the fall and now we are sitting out and waiting to see if basketball season gets going. My main sport is football but I also like playing hoops and I try to be a multi-sport athlete. Now everything is shut down again and I'm definitely missing playing both sports. We have been online with classes all year so far. Some people have talked about us going back to school maybe for the 4th quarter but no one knows. I'm doing pretty good with online classes. It allows me to better use time management to get all of my assignments done and my grades have been strong."

So what part of his game has Ransom been working on this off season?

"I've been working on speed along with just working on cleaning up my routes and that I'm running them smoother. My goal is to just get consistently better. Last season I was like the fourth or fifth option in the offense. This year I'm going to be the first option and I plan on making big plays and be a more dominant player for my team."