Keep an eye out for OLB/DE Sneed

Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest senior OLB/DE recruit Kole Sneed (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is an impressive player and athlete and is also no question a name to watch this coming season for the OPRF Huskies. Sneed was able to camp this past weekend at the University of St Thomas in Minnesota and came away with his fist FCS level scholarship offer. Sneed recaps his visit and offer along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I went out to St. Thomas and camped with them on Saturday," Sneed said. "I thought I had a good overall camp and the coaches at St. Thomas also felt I did well and they offered me my first D1 scholarship."

Sneed recapped his impressions from his visit and adding his latest offer from St. Thomas.

"It was the first time I was ever in the State of Minnesota and I really thought that the St. Thomas camp went well. I was able to work with the St. Thomas coaches all day and they really coached us all up. Overall it was a good camp and I was able to get a lot of reps and work in on Saturday. Overall the camp and the visit to St. Thomas was a great experience. They have a beautiful campus and great facilities. St. Thomas said they like me as more of a hybrid linebacker for them and most schools are recruiting me as an outside linebacker/defensive end. Adding my first offer from St. Thomas definitely feels great and I'm excited about learning more about the school."

Sneed also recapped his recent summer camp travels and latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I ended up camping this summer at North Central College, Yale, Illinois and also St. Thomas. I've stayed in contact with the coaches at all of those schools I camped with along with several others. I would say that Yale, Brown and Illinois have shown the most interest in me before St. Thomas offered me. All of those schools all want to see some of my early season video highlights and they also want me to remain in contact with them this season."

So what's next for Sneed and his recruiting process this summer?

"I'm hoping to get out and see some college games in person this season. I'm really now focused more on my season and I'm planning to put up some good early season video and see what happens after the college coaches can evaluate my video. I'm not in any rush to make a decision for now and I'll look harder at all of my options later this season."

So what improvement has Sneed made in his game this off season?

"I'm definitely going to play this season with much more aggressiveness. I just feelI have a much higher knowledge level of my position and of the game overall. I've also added 30 pounds since last year so I'm much bigger and stronger this summer."

