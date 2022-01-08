Rivals100 WR Kevin Coleman explains surprise Jackson State commitment

SAN ANTONIO - He was supposed to have four hats on the table - Miami, Florida State, Oregon and USC.All week, four-star receiver Kevin Coleman talked up the Hurricanes and Seminoles. But all along the St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's had another idea: He was going to pull a stunner during the All-American Bowl.

Rated as the ninth-best receiver and No. 61 player overall in the 2022 class, Coleman committed to Jackson State over those other four Power Five programs, never giving a hint during the week that a surprise of this order was in store.

"I decided yesterday," Coleman said. "The motto I've always had through life, is just to be different. All my life I've kind of been an underdog and everyone always doubted me. Every move I've always made was different than anyone else's. I never chased anything, I let it come to me. I feel like this move I can change and show everyone that you can make it from anywhere. You just have to believe in yourself and work hard."