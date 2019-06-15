Chicago (Ill.) Curie senior to be three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Kevo Wesley (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) decided this evening to give Vanderbilt his verbal commitment. Wesley, who is making an official visit this weekend to Vanderbilt just tweeted out his decision via his Twitter account.

"(Vanderbilt) is a great opportunity to get a top education, play in the SEC and live in a great city," according to Wesley. "Vanderbilt also has a great coaching staff (which was another big factor)."

Wesley, who is holding 29 scholarship offers this summer recently narrowed down his list of favorite schools to both Boston College and Vanderbilt and made official visits to both schools.

Wesley, who didn't played any organized football until his sophomore season under Condors head coach Arthur Ray Jr. saw his transition from football novice to pledging to Vanderbilt and playing in the Southeast Conference pay off today.

"Kevo just always had a tremendous level of focus," according to Curie head coach Arthur Ray Jr.. "He was a basketball kid who wanted to get better and worked hard. He never missed a workout or a training season and he would always put in extra work. He always had the academic side taken care and Vanderbilt plays in the SEC plus they offer a great education and it's a great fit."



Stay tuned for more on this developing story here.