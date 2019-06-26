Park Ridge (Ill) Maine South senior three star ranked safety recruit Ryan Kilburg (6-foot-1, 181 pounds) decided to give Western Michigan University his verbal commitment. Kilburg, who's recruiting stock was gaining some serious momentum so far this summer discusses his decision here.

"I pretty much knew from vert early on the Western Michigan was going to be the team to beat for me," Kilburg said. "I made an unofficial visit back in March and I knew right away that Western Michigan offered a unique opportunity on and off the field. I'm just very excited about my decision to commit to Western Michigan."

Kilburg filled us in on some of the reasons why he decided to pledge to the Broncos and head coach Tim Lester.

"The coaches at Western Michigan really made a strong impression on me. They just have great chemistry between themselves and the players and they are also just great coaches and great people. The location is pretty ideal for myself along with my family. Everyone will be able to come see me play in college and not have to travel all over the country. It's only like 2 1/2 hours away from home which was an important factor for me. I'm also planning to major in Business and most likely Sports Management and Western Michigan has a great business program."

Kilburg also looked at several of his offers and options before deciding on the WMU Broncos.

"I had some really great offers and options. My top schools included Kansas State, Tulane, North Dakota State and also Holy Cross. I just feel like Western Michigan is the best fit for me on and off the field and I just feel like I'm at home there. It was a hard decision in some ways but it was also a very easy decision for me in the end with Western Michigan."

Kilburg is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"Making an early summer decision was always a part of the plan. I have a state title ring from my freshman year but I always felt like I didn't earn it. I want to now focus completely on my team and my senior season and go win my own state title ring."

Ryan Kilburg is verbally committed to Western Michigan

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today