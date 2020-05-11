Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior safety recruit Matt Kordas (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) has continues to add more scholarship offers and recruiting attention this spring. Kordas was able to add his latest offer from West Point and breaks down his latest offer from Army and more in this update..

"Army is a pretty cool and exciting offer," Kordas said. "I've always liked Army and I've considered taking the service academy route in the past so it's an offer and opportunity to look into further."

Kordas also has some connections to the Army program.

"My Dad played at Arizona State (Greg Kordas) and Army head coach Coach (Jeff) Monken was a GA at Arizona State at that time. My coaches at school (Lincoln Way East) also know Coach Monken pretty well and Coach Monken is also from my area. I've always loved the tradition at Army and I never miss the Army/Navy game on TV. I've thought about going to a service academy for college in the past so I'm open to learning more about them and what is all involved in academy life."

Kordas has also drawn continued recruiting attention and contact from a handful of schools who have yet to offer him a scholarship this spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Syracuse, Kansas State and also Iowa a bit. North Dakota State has also been more interested and they want me to stay in touch with them this spring. I'm still waiting to see if we will be allowed to make any college visits or go to any college camps this summer. A lot of the schools want to see me this spring or summer in person."

Kordas is also focused on wrapping up the school year ay home and then hopefully getting a chance to get back to work with his team later this summer.

"We have a few more weeks of online school left and then we are done for the summer. We have also been staying in touch with my team and we've been having a few online meeting as a position group just talking and sharing out workout videos. Like everyone else I'm just hoping to get back to normal soon and get back to work with my teammates."



Matt Kordas has multiple scholarship offers.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today