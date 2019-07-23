DeKalb (Ill.) senior defensive back recruit Donovan Lacey (5-foot-9, 180 pounds), was able to add a recent scholarship offer from in-state Western Illinois University Leathernecks after his weekend camp in Macomb. Lacey recaps his thoughts on his latest offer and much more in this recruiting update.

"I added an offer from WIU," Lacey said. "I camped on Saturday at WIU and they coaches said they really liked my game and how I completed at the camp.”

Lacey, who now has two in-state FCS offers from WIU and EIU filled us in on his initial impressions from his WIU camp and visit.

"It was my first ever visit to WIU and overall it was nice. I liked the overall energy from the coaches and the players at WIU who worked the camp. I played as a defensive back at the WIU camp and they offered me as a safety recruit for them. I'll get back and visit WIU again soon and get a chance to learn more about the school but everything seemed nice from what I was able to see on Saturday."

So what's next for Lacey this summer?

"I'm really focused on my team and my team camp these days. We move over to the DuPage Valley conference this year and everyone knows that we need to be ready for the new schedule. I''m also going to go down to EIU on Friday for the camp. EIU has already offered me but I want to go and see the school again and learn more about the football program. It's also a good chance to work with the EIU coaches again this summer."

Don't look for a quick decision at least for now from Lacey.

"Besides having offers now from WIU and EIU I also have an offer from Judson (NAIA) and a PWO offer from NIU. I'm going to start looking a bit harder at schools soon but for now I'm open and looking at everyone. I'm thinking about making a decision around the first few weeks of the regular season."

Donovan Lacey has scholarship offers from WIU and EIU.

