Sam LaPorta didn't shy away from it. The sophomore tight end and Illinois native enjoyed the heck out of coming back to his home state, not far from his hometown, and picking up a convincing victory. LaPorta also caught his first career touchdown pass and saw his teammates and good friend, Shaun Beyer, do the same. LaPorta talks about enjoying the win over the Illini, his touchdown catch, and the joy of seeing Beyer get his first career touchdown reception.