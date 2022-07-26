LaPorta impressed by the TE room

Sam LaPorta remembers the early days when he was a young freshman tight end getting blown up on a daily basis by players like A.J. Epenesa. That was the school of hard knocks for him early on. These days LaPorta is the veteran in the tight end room showing players like Luke Lachey the ropes.



He talks about those early days of being rag dolled by the defensive line, his first game against Northwestern, the addition of a transfer tight end and how he has fit in, and the development of Lachey in the last year.

