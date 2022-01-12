LaPorta returns for another season

The good news kept rolling for the Iowa football team on Wednesday when Sam LaPorta announced that he would also be returning for another season in Iowa City.

The junior tight end led the Hawkeyes in receptions (53), receiving yards (670), and touchdowns (3). He saw action in his freshman year with 15 receptions for 188 yards. In 2020, LaPorta played in all eight games and caught 27 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown.

In the recently played Vrbo Citrus Bowl, LaPorta had a season high 122 yards receiving on seven receptions.

Iowa’s tight end room is a little thin on players with experience, so having LaPorta back for another year is a huge addition for the Hawkeyes. He gives the Iowa offense an effective receiver and solid blocker. Also, LaPorta has excellent chemistry with starter quarterback Spencer Petras, which is always important.

LaPorta will again pair up with junior to be Luke Lachey at tight end and give Iowa a very solid combination for the 2022 season.