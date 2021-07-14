LaPorta sees TE group on the rise

While Iowa has missed out on a few tight end prospects in this recruiting cycle, Iowa fans are probably forgetting that there's a fairly young and potentially very good group of players at the position already on campus.



Leading that group is junior Sam LaPorta, who is ready to potentially have a huge season as Iowa's tight end. He also gives his views on the potential he is seeing from Luke Lachey and other tight ends. He also discusses how Spencer Petras has developed since the end of last season.

