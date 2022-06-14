Laurich breaks down his Colo St. pledge

Yorkville (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Andrew Laurich (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Colorado State and on Monday decided to commit to the Rams. Laurich breaks down his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"The official visit this past weekend to Colorado State went great and it helped me make my decision," Laurich said. "I wanted to go back to Colorado State and make ."

So which college coaches have been in school lately to see Laurich and his teammates?

"So far this week we saw the coaches in from Purdue, Illinois, Kansas State along with Colorado State, North Dakota State and also Northwestern. The coaches mostly come in the afternoon and watch our team workouts. The bigger schools who are still in contact with me are talking about me coming to camp with them this summer."

Laurich also filled us in on his latest recruiting news this spring including making a recent spring visit to North Dakota State.

"I went and made a spring visit to North Dakota State a few weeks ago and I had a really good visit. I'm excited about the program at North Dakota State. They have a great staff at North Dakota State and I really wanted to see and experience the area surrounding the school. Fargo is a much bigger town than I expected, and in many ways it's a big and growing city. It's a really big city in an area and they have a lot to offer and plenty of things to do. I have an offer already from the NDSU coaches and they haven't been pressuring me at all about making a decision for now. I'm looking at going back this summer to NDSU for an official visit and I had a really good visit and experience at NDSU."

Does Laurch have any upcoming summer camp plans or official visits set?

"I'm still not sure if I'm going to do any camps this summer since I'm pretty happy about the schools I have offers from already. I'm all set to make an official visit to Colorado State on June 10th. I'm also looking at taking an official visit to North Dakota State but I haven't set that visit us just yet. I have a top schools list in my head but I'm not going to release anything public. I'm also still looking at making a college decision this summer and before the start of my senior season."

