Chicago (Ill.) Marist senior inside linebacker recruit Colin Bohanek (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Friday and gave in-state Eastern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Bohanek discusses his decision here.

"EIU overall is just the best fit for me," Bohanek said. "The new coaches at EIU just have something special going on with the program and I definitely want to be a part of what they are building."

Bohanek, who also looked hard at Holy Cross before committing to the Eastern Illinois Panthers broke down what stood out to him about EIU.

"I've visited EIU a few times already and they just have a great family vibe. I was done back in early June and I was able to get a lot more answers in regards to the academics and just getting to know the team and the coaches better. EIU is close to home but that was never really a big factor for me, It's just working out that I'll be closer to home and that will be good for my family. I was willing to travel if it meant that I found a school that is the best fit for me, and I found a great fit at EIU."

Bohanek is thrilled to have made his college decision but also didn't rush his final choice.

"I think early on I wanted to make an early decision but as things moved along it seemed like I would end up waiting until after my senior season to decide. I really looked hard at everything and I also had several talks with my parents about my recruiting. I felt that EIU was the best fit for me and that why wait to commit when I already knew what I wanted. My parents agreed with me and now I can just focus on my senior season."

Colin Bohanek is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com