Coal City (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Brady Crawford (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) took part in this past weekend's Northwestern Showcase camp and was able to add his latest offer from The University of Sioux Falls. Crawford recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I went to the Northwestern Showcase camp and I thought it was a pretty good camp for me," Crawford said. "It was definitely worth going and taking part in that camp. They had a ton of college coaches there and I was also able to learn some new things from the coaches."

Crawford, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) at Coal City also discussed adding his latest offer from Sioux Falls (D2).

"The coaches from Sioux Falls had been in contact with me more and more this spring and summer so I had a feeling they could eventually offer me. It was good to see the coaches from Sioux Falls and they had some good things to say about my camp performance. I know that Sioux Falls has super nice facilities and that it's a good overall program. I'll definitely go out to visit them sometime soon, maybe later this summer."

Does Crawford have any additional college camps planned this summer?

"I'm set to camp at Yale later this month and I'm also going to WIU for another one day camp. I might add a few other camps in July but I haven't set anything up just yet."

Crawford has also added increased recruiting looks this summer from several new schools.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Yale, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and Northern Illinois along with some other FCS level schools along with some D2 and D3 programs."

Crawford is also excited to start his upcoming team camp and getting back on the field to prepare for his upcoming senior season.

"We are working out now and we start to do some 7on7's but our team camp really doesn't get going heavy until July. We bring a lot of returning starters back from last year and we are pretty loaded for this year. This could be a big season for us and everyone is really excited to get the season going."

