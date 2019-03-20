Chicago (Ill.) Curie junior linebacker/defensive end recruit Decari Randle (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is holding three early scholarship offers as we enter into spring. Randle checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I have three scholarship offers now and I'm also in touch with a lot of different schools," Randle said. "I have offers now from Bowling Green, Southern Miss and also Toledo."

Randle also discussed his growing list of school that have been showing Randle new recruiting attention.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from all three schools that have offered me along with the coaches from Illinois, Iowa, Western Michigan, NIU along with several other schools from the MAC and the Big Ten. All of the coaches love my junior season video and they all want to see me in a camp this summer."

Randle has also started to get out to visit some schools this early spring.

"I made a visit to Western Michigan last weekend and that visit went pretty well. I have a visit set to go see Toledo on April 6th. I'm also going to the Nike Camp on April 14th. Our spring break starts on April 15th and I'm in the process of setting up some visits to make over break. I'm still not sure yet where I'll visit but I'm planning to see as many school as I can that week."

Randle has also been working hard on his training and preparing for more than just one position this off season.

"A lot of the college coaches are recruiting me as more of an athlete. Some of the coaches really like my pass rushing skills and speed. Other schools see me as more on a Will or Mike and some schools like me as more of an outside linebacker. Most schools want to see how well I can cover in the passing game. I've been working on my pass coverage skills along with working on my defensive end skills."

Decari Randle has scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Toledo and Bowling Green.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com