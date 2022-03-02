LB Dutkovich adds a new offer

Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley junior linebacker recruit Cole Dutkovich (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) was able to add his second FBS scholarship offer earlier this week from Army. Dutkovich checks in and recaps his latest offer from West Point, fills us in on his upcoming spring visit plans and more in this recruiting update.

"Picking up my latest offer from Army is awesome," Dutkovich said. "I had been in touch with Coach (Matt) Drinkall for a few weeks and he asked me on a DM to give them a call and that's when they offered me."

Dutkovich fills us in on his initial impressions of adding his latest offer from Army.

"It's still a surreal feeling to pick up an offer from Army. I made the call to Army leaving my second period class and I came back into class sweating and nervous and excited all at the same time. We talked about the connection my school has with Army football including talking about Jon Rhattigan, and it's just an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as Jon Rhattigan. I still don't know a ton about Army and West Point but I will learn more very soon. We talked about how I would fit into the Army defense, and how Army looks for tough people. I've thought about playing at a service academy a little bit and I'm not opposed to the idea whatsoever. It's a huge commitment and a big life adjustment but it's something I'm still very open towards."

Dutkovich also filled us in on which schools have been showing him recruiting interest so far this winter.

"Besides Army and New Mexico State I'm also in contact with Eastern Michigan, NIU, Wyoming, North Dakota State, Illinois State along with quite a few MAC schools. The feedback has been positive from the college coaches and I've gotten several spring visit invites, and a lot of those same coaches said they would be back in school this spring."

Does Dutkovich have any upcoming spring college visit plans?

"I'm actually going out to visit Wyoming this weekend. We have Thursday and Friday off from school so we are leaving and driving out to Wyoming early Friday morning. I'm going to visit North Dakota State in April for a visit along with Illinois State. I'm also looking at visiting West Point this summer."

Dutkovich was asked to grade his on the field performance from this past fall season.

""I would give myself a grade of "B-" for the season. I felt good about my overall football instincts last season and I was a team leader and a captain. Inside the tackles I thought I played pretty well last season. I'm working on improving my sideline to sideline speed and really just work on improving everything."

